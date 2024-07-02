USC Basketball: Isaiah Collier Officially Signs Rookie Deal with Jazz
Former USC Trojans standout guard Isaiah Collier has officially signed his rookie deal with the Utah Jazz. Collier signed his rookie deal on Tuesday, making him an official member of the NBA fraternity.
The Utah Jazz selected the former USC freshman on Day 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round. Collier's arrival in Utah brings with it a wave of promise, potentially transforming the Jazz into a formidable force this upcoming season. Despite his time at USC not being as magical as he expected, Collier's solid contributions earned him a spot in the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.
The 19-year-old hails from Atlanta, Georgia, and has made a name for himself in his home state, being named Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2023, Mogan Wootten National Player of the Year, McDoanlds's All-American Game MVP, and Mr. Georgia Basketball.
Collier spent his first year in Southern California, averaging 16.3 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three.
We'll see Collier with the Jazz on July 8 when the Salt Lake City Summer League commences. The Jazz will face the Memphis Grizzlies and play two other games before moving to Las Vegas for the 2K25 Summer League.
