USC Basketball: Isaiah Collier Selected by Major East Contender in New Mock NBA Draft
In a fresh mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, one-and-done now-former USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier is selected just outside the lottery, with the No. 16 pick, by the Philadelphia 76ers. Given that this a team poised to have enough space for a maximum salary slot this season, and one which already be field a roster featuring (restricted free agent) All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey, Collier may have to earn his minutes off the bench to start his NBA career in 2024-25.
“The draw to Collier is his shiftiness for creativity, physicality attacking and finishing and live-dribble passing skill," Wasserman writes. "Teams that think his jump shot and decision-making should improve will see more upside than those worried about his low-volume three-point numbers and turnovers. But even teams who have those concerns may be interested in Collier's ability to break down defenses, make plays off the bounce and put pressure on the rim."
Collier had a slightly injury-riddled season in 2023-24, after being brought to the Trojans as the No. 1 recruit from among his high school class by now-ex-USC head coach Andy Enfield. The Cardinal and Gold went 15-18 and missed the playoffs, though Collier when he did play looked solid, if not spectacular.
Last year, the 6-foot-5 Pac-12 All-Freshman honoree appeared in 27 contests (26 starts) for USC, averaging 16.3 points on a .490/.338/.673 slash line, 4.3 dimes, 2.9 boards, and 1.5 swipes per bout.
