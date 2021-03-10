John R. Wooden Coach of the Year Winner Recipient Revealed

Andy Enfield, USC Mens Basketball Coach has been named the recipient of the John R. Wooden Coach of the Year Award.

Enfield, led the USC Trojans to a successful season finishing conference play with a 21-6 overall record, 15-5 conference record.

Enfield is the fourth head coach in USC history to win the 'Coach of the Year' honor.

According the USC's press release, "Enfield has guided the Trojans to a 153-108 record in his eight seasons as USC’s head coach, the fourth most wins in school history. He also has set the best single-season, two-year, three-year, four-year, five-year and six-year records and has the Trojans currently ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll. Enfield is now six wins away from picking up his 200th career victory, as he is 194-136 in 10 years as a college head coach."

This award follows USC's thrilling victory over the UCLA Bruins 64-63. USC's final regular season win pushed the Trojans back into the AP Top 25 and solidified a No.2 seeding in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Andy Enfield's team finished at No.24 in the AP Top 25, surpassing only one school [No.25] Oklahoma.

The Trojans next matchup will take place on Thursday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m. pacific. USC will play the winner of the Washington vs. Utah game at T-Mobile Arena.

