LIVE Game Updates: Elite 8 USC Trojans vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

USC and Gonzaga go head-to-head tonight in the Elite 8, for a shot to advance into the Final Four.

The No. 6 seed USC Trojans (25-7) will face the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-0) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

[How To Watch: USC vs. Gonzaga]

- PREGAME -

The USC Trojans and Gonzaga Bulldogs have arrived...

BETTING ODDS & PREDICTIONS

GAMETIME!

USC wins the tip!

USC Timeout 18:31: Turnovers and 7-0 run for Gonzaga forces Trojans timeout.

USC 0, Gonzaga 7

17:36 - Evan Mobley gets the first points for USC off the offensive rebound.

USC 2, Gonzaga 7

