LIVE Game Updates: Elite 8 USC Trojans vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs
USC and Gonzaga go head-to-head tonight in the Elite 8, for a shot to advance into the Final Four.
The No. 6 seed USC Trojans (25-7) will face the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-0) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
[How To Watch: USC vs. Gonzaga]
- PREGAME -
The USC Trojans and Gonzaga Bulldogs have arrived...
GAMETIME!
USC wins the tip!
USC Timeout 18:31: Turnovers and 7-0 run for Gonzaga forces Trojans timeout.
USC 0, Gonzaga 7
17:36 - Evan Mobley gets the first points for USC off the offensive rebound.
USC 2, Gonzaga 7
-----
You may also like:
[Three Things To Know: USC vs. Gonzaga]
[How To Watch: USC vs. Gonzaga]
-----
Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!
Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans
Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook
For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com