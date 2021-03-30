FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

LIVE Game Updates: Elite 8 USC Trojans vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

USC and Gonzaga go head-to-head tonight in the Elite 8, for a shot to advance into the Final Four.
Author:
Publish date:

The No. 6 seed USC Trojans (25-7) will face the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-0) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

[How To Watch: USC vs. Gonzaga]

- PREGAME -

The USC Trojans and Gonzaga Bulldogs have arrived...

BETTING ODDS & PREDICTIONS

GAMETIME!

USC wins the tip!

USC Timeout 18:31: Turnovers and 7-0 run for Gonzaga forces Trojans timeout.

USC 0, Gonzaga 7

17:36 - Evan Mobley gets the first points for USC off the offensive rebound.

USC 2, Gonzaga 7

-----

You may also like:

[Three Things To Know: USC vs. Gonzaga]

[How To Watch: USC vs. Gonzaga]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

USATSI_15435230
Basketball

LIVE Game Updates: Elite 8 USC Trojans vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Screen Shot 2021-03-30 at 1.24.43 PM
Basketball

March Madness: USC Trojans vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Predictions

Screen Shot 2021-03-16 at 10.57.15 AM
Basketball

How To Watch: USC Trojans vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

USATSI_15589532
Basketball

Three Things To Know: March Madness USC vs. Gonzaga

usc otregon
Basketball

NFL and NBA Stars Reacts To USC's Sweet Sixteen Win Over Oregon

USATSI_11173029
Football

Game Preview: USC vs. Stanford

USATSI_15813536
Basketball

USC Advances To Elite Eight Following Victory Over Oregon

USATSI_15475853
Basketball

LIVE Game Thread: March Madness USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks