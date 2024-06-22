USC Football: Matt Leinart Gives Thoughts On JJ Redick Coaching Hire
The USC Trojans are looking for a boost of energy this upcoming season, similar to what their city counterpart, the Los Angeles Lakers, is experiencing.
The Lakers have made a significant move on the coaching front, bringing along former NBA veteran and ESPN commentator JJ Redick as their new head coach.
People have mixed feelings about the hire; however, that doesn't apply to former USC national champion quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart. Leinart shared his thoughts on the hire and appears to be a big fan of it.
Leinart knows a thing or two about being successful in Los Angeles and hopes Redick experiences the same type of success. The former Heisman Trophy winner knows what it's like to be the center of attention when the team is rolling and rolling. The Trojans and the Lakers are trying to reach the pinnacle again, and the hope is that they aren't too far from it.
A ton of eyes will be on Redick as he prepares to coach one of the most historic and legendary franchises in all of sports. The spotlight in Los Angeles is different. Not everyone can live up to it, and this will undoubtedly be Redick's biggest test to date. Like it or not, Redick will be the ship's captain to take the Lakers to the next level.
More Trojans: Trojans to Host Multiple Top Defensive Linemen