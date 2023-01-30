Skip to main content

Men's college basketball rankings: Arizona leads Pac-12 at No. 5 in AP Top 25 (1/30/23)

The Wildcats move up to No. 5 and UCLA drops to No. 9

Two Pac-12 teams remain in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll: No. 5 Arizona (19-3) and No. 9 UCLA (17-4). Arizona beat UCLA at home 58-52 on Jan. 21. Last week, Arizona was ranked No. 6 and UCLA No. 8. 

Arizona went 2-0 last week beating Washington State and Washington on the road. UCLA went 0-1 falling to USC on the road 77-64. UCLA still sits atop the Pac-12 standings with an 8-2 record. Arizona is in second place at 8-3, USC is in third with a 7-3 record, Utah is 8-4 and Oregon is 7-4 in the league. 

Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 12 of the 2022-23 season:

AP TOP 25 POLL

1. Purdue 1,550 (62)

2. Tennessee 1,443

3. Houston 1,415

4. Alabama 1,312

5. Arizona 1,310

6. Virginia 1,258

7. Kansas State 1,190

8. Kansas 1,034

9. UCLA 993

10. Texas 939

11. Baylor 905

12. Gonzaga 837

13. Iowa State 832

14. Marquette 769

15. TCU 752

16. Xavier 689

17. Providence 438

18. St. Mary's 419

19. Florida Atlantic 392

20. Clemson 340

21. Indiana 250

22. San Diego State 170

23. Miami 146

24. UConn 131

25. Auburn 117

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1

