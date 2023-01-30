Men's college basketball rankings: Arizona leads Pac-12 at No. 5 in AP Top 25 (1/30/23)
Two Pac-12 teams remain in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll: No. 5 Arizona (19-3) and No. 9 UCLA (17-4). Arizona beat UCLA at home 58-52 on Jan. 21. Last week, Arizona was ranked No. 6 and UCLA No. 8.
Arizona went 2-0 last week beating Washington State and Washington on the road. UCLA went 0-1 falling to USC on the road 77-64. UCLA still sits atop the Pac-12 standings with an 8-2 record. Arizona is in second place at 8-3, USC is in third with a 7-3 record, Utah is 8-4 and Oregon is 7-4 in the league.
Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 12 of the 2022-23 season:
AP TOP 25 POLL
1. Purdue 1,550 (62)
2. Tennessee 1,443
3. Houston 1,415
4. Alabama 1,312
5. Arizona 1,310
6. Virginia 1,258
7. Kansas State 1,190
8. Kansas 1,034
9. UCLA 993
10. Texas 939
11. Baylor 905
12. Gonzaga 837
13. Iowa State 832
14. Marquette 769
15. TCU 752
16. Xavier 689
17. Providence 438
18. St. Mary's 419
19. Florida Atlantic 392
20. Clemson 340
21. Indiana 250
22. San Diego State 170
23. Miami 146
24. UConn 131
25. Auburn 117
Others receiving votes:
Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1