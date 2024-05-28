USC Basketball: Michigan Star Withdraws from 2024 NBA Draft, Transfers to Trojans
The USC Trojans are making a significant addition to their transfer class this offseason.
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Trojans picked up former Michigan Wolverine forward Terrance Williams II from the transfer portal after he withdrew from the 2024 NBA Draft.
Williams declared for the NBA Draft on April 4.
The 6-foot-7 forward will come into USC after starting 31 games for the lowly Wolverines in 2023-24, where they finished with an 8-24 record.
The 23-year-old averaged 12.4 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from behind the arc. Williams spent four seasons in Ann Arbor, averaging 6.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 115 games, 58 starts, and 21.8 minutes per game.
The forward hails from Clinton, Maryland, and attended Gonzaga College High School. As a prospect, he was a four-star recruit and was ranked the No. 1 player in DC, the No. 20 power forward, and No. 105 nationally. As a transfer, he sits at No. 184 overall and is the No. 28 player in his position.
Williams has a strong physique and plays with toughness. Athleticism may not be on his side, but he is versatile on defense and can stretch the floor on offense.
