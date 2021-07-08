Report: Isaiah Mobley's NBA Draft Stock Could Skyrocket Following USC Return

Mobley's return to the Trojans could elevate his ranking next year.

USC forward Isaiah Mobley has eliminated his name from NBA draft pool, and will return to USC for another season.

With hopes of a big junior campaign, Mobley now has the opportunity to shine and leave his own legacy at USC. Beyond capitalizing on his name, image and likeness here is why returning to USC is the right move for Mobley.

LA Times staff writer Ryan Kartje writes:

"As a freshman, he was slow to find his stride while playing next to future top-10 pick Onyeka Okongwu. In his second season, he largely found himself playing second fiddle to his brother in the Trojans’ front court. He scored in double figures in just eight of the Trojans’ first 26 games, before scoring 11 or more in five of their final six during the postseason.

A prolonged return to that NCAA tournament form could vault Mobley into first-round consideration a year from now. He’ll have every chance to step into that spotlight as USC tries to build off his improvement."

Isaiah Mobley [USA TODAY]

USC lost two valuable weapons in Evan Mobley and Tahj Eaddy, as both players declared for the NBA draft after the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-10 forward [Isaiah Mobley] joins returning guards Drew Peterson and Isaiah White, Memphis guard transfer Boogie Ellis, point guard Ethan Anderson, and forwards Chevez Goodwin and Max Agbonkpolo. Together the team will try to make another deep run at the NCAA tournament in March.

