NFL and NBA Stars Reacts To USC's Sweet Sixteen Win Over Oregon
The USC Trojans are heading to the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years.
Now, they will face No. 1 seed Gonzaga, which could be their biggest challenge this season. Gonzaga is coming off a victory over the Creighton Bluejays 83-65 and USC is riding some momentum after defeating Oregon in the Sweet Sixteen 82-68.
The game will take place on Tuesday, March 30, at 4:15 p.m, but until tip-off begins, let's take a look at what was said following the Trojans victory on Sunday night.
- Twitter Reacts To USC's Win Over Oregon -
Former USC Linebacker + NFL Star - Devon Kennard "Let’s go fellas!"
Former USC Hooper + NBA Star - Nick Young "USC vs Zags whoever win .. is going to win it all"
Former USC Legend Ronnie Lott "Let’s go!"
Former USC Hooper - Jonah Matthews "8!"
Former USC Hooper + NBA Rookie - Onyeka Okongwu "USC > Gonzaga.. Let’s talk about it"
Former USC Hooper - Nick Rakocevic "ELITE 8!!!"
USC Head Football Coach - Clay Helton "Fight On!"
USC Defensive Line Coach - Vic So'oto "Run. It. Up. #FightOn"
USC Forward - Isaiah Mobley "For you big dawg!!"
