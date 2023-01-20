Skip to main content

Report: Bronny James to choose between three colleges, USC is in the mix

James averages 14 points per game for Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) this season

During the lead up to Bronny James' senior high school season, details surrounding his recruitment have trickled out in the form of sporadic bread crumbs over the past year.

A tight-lipped recruiting journey isn't completely out of the ordinary. But Bronny James, the oldest son of LeBron James and the most famous high school athlete in the country who has been made off-limits for interviews, is no ordinary prospect.

The latest bread crumb came Tuesday morning when an LA Times story on the Sierra Canyon guard reported through an anonymous source that James will decide after the high school season between Ohio State, Oregon and USC — and the Buckeyes are his father's pick.

Here is the full excerpt:

According to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, James will make a decision on his college commitment after the season, and his top three schools are Ohio State — his father’s favorite — USC and Oregon. LeBron James, 38, recently doubled down on previous remarks that he wants to finish his NBA career playing with his son.

According to the LA Times

ESPN reported in August five schools were recruiting James: Michigan, Ohio State, UCLA and USC. He has reportedly also received offers from Memphis and Kentucky.

