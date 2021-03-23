FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Three Things To Know: March Madness Oregon vs. USC

USC takes on Oregon, Sunday, March 28, at 6:45 p.m.
The Trojans showed up strong in Indianapolis on Monday night, and defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 85-51. Andy Enfield's team will now advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007.

The stakes are high as the winner of this matchup will advance to the Elite Eight and the loser will head home, but until tip-off begins, here are three things you need to know.

No. 1 ANDY ENFIELD TALKS OREGON

"We have a lot of respect for that team," Enfield said. "The Pac-12, we've been trying to tell you guys the last few years, the Pac-12 is really good. I think you've seen that. So to play Oregon in the Sweet 16, honestly, I wish we were playing a team from another conference. But at least one of us will move on to the Elite Eight."

No. 2 RECORDS

Both teams are riding on some momentum coming off March Madness wins. USC defeated Kansas 85-51, and Oregon defeated Iowa 95-80.

USC holds an overall record of 24-7.

Oregon holds an overall record of 21-6.

USC defeated Oregon in the regular season 72-58 back in February. 

No. 3 BETTING ODDS

Per FanDuel...

Moneyline: ORE: (-104) | USC: (-112)
Spread: ORE: +1 (-110) | USC: -1 (-110)
Total: 139 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

