Three Things To Know: March Madness USC vs. Gonzaga

The battle to the Final Four begins!

The USC Trojans are dancing their way to the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years.

They will face No. 1 seed Gonzaga, which could be their biggest challenge this season. Gonzaga is coming off a victory over the Creighton Bluejays 83-65 and USC is riding some momentum after defeating Oregon in the Sweet Sixteen 82-68.

The game will take place on Tuesday, March 30, at 4:15 p.m, but until tip-off begins, here are three things you need to know.

No. 1 HISTORY

This will be the fourth time in six NCAA tournaments that Gonzaga has made it into the Elite Eight. If the Bulldogs advance on Tuesday night, it will be the program's second trip to the Final Four.

USC on the other hand last reached the Elite Eight back in 2001. If the Trojans advance past this regional round they will be the third Troy program to attend the Final Four and the first since 1954.

No. 2 RECORDS

The USC Trojans hold an overall record of 25-7 while the Gonzaga Bulldogs remain undefeated with a record of 29-0.

No. 3 BETTING ODDS

Per FanDuel...

Moneyline: USC: (+340) | GONZ: (-430)

Spread: USC: +9 (-110) | GONZ: -9 (-110)

Total: 155 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

-----

