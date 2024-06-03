USC Basketball: Trojans, Dodgers Connection Alive and Well Around Los Angeles
The USC Trojans basketball program is looking to reach new heights with its newest head coach, Eric Musselman. Musselman was brought to Southern California from Arkansas and wasting no time adjusting to the Los Angeles lifestyle.
Musselman has been all over the city, visiting with other great teams and players. The latest stop in his SoCal tour came this past week when he was spotted at Dodger Stadium for the team's recent three-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies. Musselman posed for a picture with Dodgers superstar infielder Mookie Betts and manager Dave Roberts.
The 59-year-old coach was hired to become the next head coach for USC in early April. Although Musselman has spent most of his time in the Midwest, he has ties to the West Coast. He was raised in San Diego and ultimately played for San Diego University from 1983-87. The long-time coach is familiar with California and has an idea of what it takes to lure recruits in, using the advantages Los Angeles offers.
Musselman is making his mark in the city and is doing all he can to befriend fellow great coaches and players who do their work in L.A. USC, and their fans will look forward to the Musselman era.
More USC: Isaiah Collier Stays In CA In Fresh Mock NBA Draft