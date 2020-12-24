USC Basketball: Trojans Fans Will Have To Wait For Onyeka Okongwu's Debut

The Atlanta Hawks took USC center Onyeka Okongwu No. 6 overall in the most recent NBA Draft. Unfortunately, when the Hawks tip-off against the Chicago Bulls for their first game of the season, Okongwu will not be on the floor.

The team said Friday the 6-foot-9 center is continuing his rehabilitation for an inflamed sesamoid bone in his left foot, including modified participation in contact practices. He has yet to be cleared for full team practices.

It’s unclear exactly when we can expect to see Okongwu back in the lineup, but he will definitely not be playing tonight or the Hawks next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 26th. He will be re-evaluated on Dec. 28th, the same day that the Hawks will play their first home game of the season against the Detroit Pistons.

Centers dealing with lower body injuries before they even step on the court is never a good omen for their career. Luckily, Okongwu won’t be thrown into the fire right away. Expectations for him right now is to be a great back-up big to Clint Capela, which he is more than capable of.

Last season at USC, Okongwu set the Trojans freshman record for blocks in a season (76), and was the only player in the country to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per 40 minutes played.

Okongwu may not have much range, right now, but he has all the other skills for a modern day big - elite interior defense, tenacious rebounder, great at rolling to the rim, and uber athleticism to run in transition.

He may not win Rookie of the Year, but he will certainly help the Hawks fight for a playoff position.

