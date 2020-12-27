USC Hoops: Trojans Looking To Knock Rust Off Against Loyola Marymount

The Trojans will look to make a statement in their first game since Dec. 8th.

After a long hiatus, the Trojans will be back in action Tuesday night for a non-conference home game against Loyola Marymount.

USC hasn’t been able to participate any team basketball activities since Dec. 13th after a positive COVID-19 case. They’ve been restricted to individual workouts with one coach and player.

Dec. 27th will be the first time the whole team can practice together again, giving them only two days of preparation prior to playing Loyola Marymount.

The Trojans can walk away with a win on their home court if they do these three things…

1. Keep The Pace Slow

The Trojans are not the “seven seconds or less” Suns. They want to get into their half court sets and kill you with size. In terms of pace, the Trojans are the 9th slowest team in the Pac-12, only averaging 69.2 possessions per 40 minutes. But even though they play slow, they average the most points per game (79.8) in the conference. The Lions are not much faster. They only average 71.1 possessions per 40 minutes.

A common cliché you hear in sports is “styles make fights.” In a matchup of two teams with similar styles, the one with more talent should come out on top. If the Trojans slow the game down, they got the size to punish the Lions inside and the shooters to knock down open looks.

2. Run the Lions Off the 3-Point Line

For the Lions to have a chance at winning this game they are going to have to capitalize on their three-point opportunities. They just don’t have the size to score consistently inside against the Trojans tenacious frontcourt. Outside of 7-foot-3 Mattias Markusson, everyone else in the Lions regular rotation is 6-foot-8 or shorter.

If the Trojans can contain the Lions perimeter players, the Mobley brothers should continue doing a great job of sending anything back that comes into the paint.

3. Play With Defensive Intensity

The Lions are a team that can get sloppy with the basketball. They currently lead the West Coast Conference in turnovers (16) per game. With the long layoff, the Trojans offense might be out of rhythm, but their defense should still be stout. The last game they played against UC Irvine was a defensive clinic - swarming the perimeter, picking up full court, not allowing easy buckets in the paint, and forcing turnovers.

If the Trojans can do to the Lions what they did to UC Irvine, it will lead to easy opportunities for their offense.

[Read: USC Hoops: Four-Star 2021 Recruit Reese Dixon-Waters Eligible To Play Immediately]

[Read: Okongwu Out For Hawks Season Opener]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.