USC Basketball Adds Two Games To Schedule

USC is currently holds the top spot in the Pac-12 conference.

USC hoops has been on fire all season long.

The Trojans hoopers have won seven straight games and sit atop of the Pac-12 conference, and they aren't finished just yet. The Trojans will play two additional regular season games due to rescheduling later this year. This will give Andy Enfield's team added opportunities to make a solid impression prior to the NCAA tournament.

On Thursday, USC athletics announced a schedule update for the men’s basketball team.

After the Trojans most recent meeting against Oregon was postponed due to COVID-19 cases, the two teams found a new date for the contest. USC will now play Oregon on Monday, February 22, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. The game will air at 6 p.m. pacific time on FS1.

USC's matchup against the Stanford Cardinal has also been rescheduled. The game will now be played sometime during the first week of March. This schedule change allowed the conference to accommodate time for the contest with Oregon.

USC already played the Cardinal earlier this season in another make-up game, and the Trojans won 72-66.

USC (18-3) hasn’t faced off with Oregon (12-4) quite yet, as both seem to be major contenders for the Pac-12 title. Seeding for the conference tournament can also be affected by these two matchups.

On top of that, winning two games against quality opponents could propel USC to a projected four-seed in this year's March Madness.

The Trojans will now play four games in the next seven days. USC's next game is against the Arizona Wildcats at home on Saturday.

