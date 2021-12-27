Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    USC Hoops Clinch Highest AP Top 25 Ranking Since 1975
    Publish date:

    USC Hoops Clinch Highest AP Top 25 Ranking Since 1975

    The Men of Troy are currently 12-0 this season.
    Author:

    The Men of Troy are currently 12-0 this season.

    USC men's basketball clinched the No. 7 overall ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, following Arizona's first loss of the season. The Wildcats fell three spots, to No. 9, following Tennessee's narrow 77-73 victory, in Knoxville. 

    This is this highest ranking the 12-0 Trojans have achieved since 1975. 

    Team activities remain paused following COVID-19 issues within USC's program. 

    USC hoops postponed their upcoming games against Arizona State and No. 6 Arizona, due to COVID-19 protocols. USC was originally scheduled to play the Sun Devils on December 30 at the Galen Center, and Arizona on January 2.

    According to USC Athletics:

    Recommended Articles

    "USC will work with the Pac-12, Arizona State and Arizona to reschedule the games on mutually agreed upon dates. The No. 8/No. 9 USC Trojans are off to a 12-0 start and are one of five remaining undefeated teams. The 12-0 start is tied for the fifth best in school history."

    The Men of Troy also canceled their contest against Oklahoma State in the Compete 4 Cause Classic (Dec. 21), due to COVID-19.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_17388368
    Basketball

    USC Hoops Clinch Highest AP Top 25 Ranking Since 1975

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17379602
    Basketball

    USC Men's Basketball Postpones Upcoming Games Amid COVID-19 Concerns

    Dec 24, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-08 at 11.30.05 AM
    Football

    NFL Mock Draft: USC WR Drake London To NFC South Team?

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_16738025
    Football

    USC Linebacker Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 22, 2021
    USATSI_17013919
    Football

    Former USC Quarterback Kedon Slovis Transfers To Pitt, Twitter Reacts

    Dec 22, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-21 at 3.45.29 PM
    Football

    Kedon Slovis Reveals Why Pitt Was 'Right Fit'

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_16965496
    Football

    Former USC QB Kedon Slovis Announces Transfer Destination

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17013919
    Football

    Report: USC Rival Called QB Kedon Slovis After Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

    Dec 21, 2021