USC Basketball: Future Hall of Famer Visits Eric Musselman
USC's slogan is 'The Place to Be," and thus far, that appears to be the case as the most popular and best NBA players are visiting campus and head coach Eric Musselman to get a workout in.
The best the NBA has to offer have gone to USC to start their offseason workouts. Earlier this week, we saw Kevin Durant and James Harden working at USC's facility, and days later, another future Hall of Famer visited USC and Musselman, NBA champion and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.
Musselman posed for a picture with Irving and posted it on Twitter/X.
Irving is coming off one of his best seasons in the league, guiding his team to an NBA finals appearance. Unfortunately for Irving and the Mavericks, they fell short of the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics, in five games.
The 32-year-old is among the best players in NBA history, and although he didn't attend USC, the Trojans welcome everyone with open arms. Irving was a one-and-done player at Duke University in 2010-11. In one season as a Blue Devil, Irving averaged 17.4 points per game on 53.2 percent shooting, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
The one-time NBA champion became the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Dallas Mavericks. Irving is an eight-time NBA All-Star and a three-time All-NBA member.
