USC's Evan Mobley Leads All NCAA Major Conference Players in Blocks

The USC Trojans defense has been elite throughout the 2020-21 college basketball season. Due to this, Andy Enfield's team has a 19-5 record while sitting at No. 19 in the AP Top-25 poll. But there's one player in particular that has been swatting away shot attempts all season long, that being star freshman Evan Mobley.

Mobley currently leads all major conference division one players in total blocks with 71, and blocks per game, averaging 2.96. These numbers put him at third-best in each respective category out of all 330 division I programs in the NCAA.

The center's 7-foot frame paired with his unreal wingspan has helped make Mobley one of the most feared defensive players in all of college basketball. Combine that with his athleticism and quickness, and you can see why Mobley excels at protecting the paint.

Even without blocking shots, Mobley's presence often affects opposing players shot attempts. When Mobley goes to contest a shot, often times he will affect the trajectory and power which forces a missed field goal.

Mobley leads all Pac-12 players in defensive rating (90), defensive win shares (2), and defensive box plus/minus (5.4). He also leads the conference in defensive rebounds as well, grabbing 138 on the season.

The projected top-three overall pick in next years NBA Draft has been one of the best paint protectors and interior defenders in the country. His defensive effort and efficient offensive game has lead him to being named one of the finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

Now Mobley and USC's focus will shift to beating Utah on Saturday night in hopes of getting first place back in the Pac-12.

