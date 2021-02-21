USC Hoops: Trojans Win Streak Ends At Seven with Loss to Arizona

USC's seven game win streak came to an end on Saturday night.

USC Hoops was flying high on a seven game win streak entering a south division matchup against the Arizona Wildcats. But the Trojans free throw and three point woes allowed Arizona to defeat Southern Cal at the Galen Center Saturday evening 81-72.

The 17th ranked Trojans shot 13-of-22 from the free-throw line which is only 59.1%. USC also struggled from the three-point line, going 7-for-20.

The Trojans trailing 60-54 had a chance to cut into the Wildcats lead when Arizona was called for a technical foul. This allowed USC to shoot two free throws and then get the ball back.

After forward Isaiah Mobley made two free throws, Noah Baumann missed two technical free throws. On the ensuing play, Max Agbonkpolo missed one of two foul shots, missing 3-of-4 on the trip.

This hurt the Trojans chances of making comeback, as they had a chance to make it a one-possession contest.

Arizona (15-8) went on to score seven straight points to go up 12 with 6:09 to go in the game, ultimately closing out USC (18-4) for the nine point win.

On the other side of the court, Arizona finished the game shooting 82.6% making 19-out-of-23 free throws. They also shot 47.1% from beyond-the-arc making eight triples.

Star freshman Evan Mobley led all scorers netting 23 points while shooting 7-for-12 from the floor. Tahj Eaddy finished with 17 points, while Chevez Goodwin added eight points off the bench. The Trojans also got out-rebounded for the first time in their last 14 games.

Looking ahead, Andy Enfield's team have as three matchups next week. The Trojans will look to bounce back against Oregon in a make-up game on Monday.

