USC Hoops Holds Steady Position In AP Top 25

USC Men's basketball kept their No. 16 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 poll, following a double road-win against Oregon State and Oregon last week.

USC defeated Oregon State in double overtime on Thursday, 94-91. Drew Peterson scored 21-points and 10-rebounds; while Isaiah Mobley recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The win clinched a first-round bye for the Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament for a third consecutive season.

Following a win over the Beavs, USC traveled to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks. Peterson had another outstanding performance scoring 20 points, eight rebounds and the game-winning three-pointer. Peterson was also named Pac-12 player of the week and Trojan of the week.

Other Pac-12 teams that graced this week's top 25, include Arizona [No. 2] and UCLA [No. 17].

Up Next: USC takes on No. 2 ranked Arizona on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. PT.

-----

