USC Hoops Holds Steady Position In AP Top 25

The Trojans rank No. 16 in the AP Top 25's Week 17 poll.

USC Men's basketball kept their No. 16 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 poll, following a double road-win against Oregon State and Oregon last week.

USC defeated Oregon State in double overtime on Thursday, 94-91. Drew Peterson scored 21-points and 10-rebounds; while Isaiah Mobley recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The win clinched a first-round bye for the Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament for a third consecutive season.

Following a win over the Beavs, USC traveled to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks. Peterson had another outstanding performance scoring 20 points, eight rebounds and the game-winning three-pointer. Peterson was also named Pac-12 player of the week and Trojan of the week.

Other Pac-12 teams that graced this week's top 25, include Arizona [No. 2] and UCLA [No. 17]. 

Up Next: USC takes on No. 2 ranked Arizona on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. PT.

