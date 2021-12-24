Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    USC Men's Basketball Postpones Upcoming Games Amid COVID-19 Concerns
    Publish date:

    COVID-19 causes another delay in the Trojans' 2021-22 season.
    Author:

    USC men's basketball has postponed their upcoming games against Arizona State and No. 6 Arizona, due to COVID-19 protocols. USC was originally scheduled to play the Sun Devils on December 30 at the Galen Center, and Arizona on January 2.

    According to USC Athletics:

    "USC will work with the Pac-12, Arizona State and Arizona to reschedule the games on mutually agreed upon dates. The No. 8/No. 9 USC Trojans are off to a 12-0 start and are one of five remaining undefeated teams. The 12-0 start is tied for the fifth best in school history."

    USC paused game activities on Dec. 21, due to confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Trojans program. As a result, Troy's contest against Oklahoma State in the Compete 4 Cause Classic (Dec. 21) was canceled.

    "The non-conference game will not be rescheduled," USC Athletics wrote in a press release.

    "USC's priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone associated with its men's basketball program. Accordingly, USC's team activities have been paused, and the status of future games is to be determined."

