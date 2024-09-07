USC Trojans Basketball Injury Report: Washington Transfer Wesley Yates Fully Cleared
Good news for USC head coach Eric Musselman and staff as the Trojans got word that Wesley Yates, a transfer from Washington, has been medically fully cleared.
Yates spent his freshman season at Washington, where he did not play due to a lingering foot injury that cost him the season.
Prior to his time at UW, Yates prepped at Beaumont Unified High School in southeast Texas. He was highly rated coming out of high school and was ranked as high as No. 37 on the ESPN Top 100. He averaged 19.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game as senior.
When Washington head coach Mike Hopkins was fired at the end of the 2023-24 season, Yates went portaling. He was recruited by Oklahoma State and Louisville among others before ultimately deciding on the Trojans.
With ex-Washington coaches Will Conroy and Quincy Pondexter at USC, it made the most sense for Yates to come to LA. With Pondexter being Yates' cousin, the decision was that much easier.
Now fully healthy, he figures to fight for a spot in the rotation as the Trojans could take advantage of his six-foot-four 200 pound frame
Yates is apart of a total roster overhaul as Musselman has brought in an astonishing 17 new players through the transfer portal and high school ranks.
