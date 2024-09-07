All Trojans

USC Trojans Basketball Injury Report: Washington Transfer Wesley Yates Fully Cleared

USC guard Wesley Yates was granted a clean bill of health, fully recovering from his lingering injury. He looks to compete for a spot in Trojans' head coach Eric Musselman's inaugural rotation.

Gabriel Duarte

Washington transfer Wesley Yates posing during his visit to USC on June 6, 2024.
Washington transfer Wesley Yates posing during his visit to USC on June 6, 2024. / Wesley Yates/X
In this story:

Good news for USC head coach Eric Musselman and staff as the Trojans got word that Wesley Yates, a transfer from Washington, has been medically fully cleared.

Yates spent his freshman season at Washington, where he did not play due to a lingering foot injury that cost him the season.

Prior to his time at UW, Yates prepped at Beaumont Unified High School in southeast Texas. He was highly rated coming out of high school and was ranked as high as No. 37 on the ESPN Top 100. He averaged 19.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game as senior.

USC
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Reggie Bush (left) and basketball coach Eric Musselman pose during the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When Washington head coach Mike Hopkins was fired at the end of the 2023-24 season, Yates went portaling. He was recruited by Oklahoma State and Louisville among others before ultimately deciding on the Trojans.

With ex-Washington coaches Will Conroy and Quincy Pondexter at USC, it made the most sense for Yates to come to LA. With Pondexter being Yates' cousin, the decision was that much easier.

Now fully healthy, he figures to fight for a spot in the rotation as the Trojans could take advantage of his six-foot-four 200 pound frame 

Yates is apart of a total roster overhaul as Musselman has brought in an astonishing 17 new players through the transfer portal and high school ranks.

MORE: Former USC Trojans Running Back Reggie Bush to Lead Trojans Out of Tunnel?

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: USC in Contention for Trio of Coveted Prospects

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts To Miller Moss TMZ Investigation

MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Shares Old Photo, History With Miller Moss

MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Utah State, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out

MORE: USC Trojans Defensive Coordinator D'Anton Lynn Reveals Tackling Improvements

Published
Gabriel Duarte

GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Basketball