USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Chasing Women's College Basketball Honor
USC Trojans sophomore guard JuJu Watkins was named a semifinalist for the 2025 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year presented by MOLECULE on Tuesday as one of the 10 student-athletes still in contention for the prestigious award. Watkins ranked top five in blocks and steals in the Big Ten during the regular season.
The other semifinalist includes UCLA center Lauren Betts, Tennessee guard Takaysia Cooper, Texas guard Rori Harmon, Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, LSU forward Aneesah Morrow, TCU center Sedona Prince, West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly, Ohio State guard/forward Taylor Thierry and Florida State forward Makayla Timpson.
Watkins has been an offensive force from the moment she stepped on the floor as a freshman, but her efforts on the defensive end have catapulted her into another stratosphere as a player. That was on full display in the Trojans first matchup against their crosstown rival in mid-February, then-No. 1 ranked UCLA.
The Trojans superstar guard filled the stat sheet in front of a star-studded crowd at the Galen Center. She finished the night with 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists to hand the Bruins their first loss of the season. Watkins is the first player this century, in men’s or women’s college basketball to post those mind boggling numbers.
The Los Angeles native has guided USC to a 28-3 overall record, which includes 9-2 record against top-25 opponents and the program’s first regular season title since 1994. She is averaging 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for the No. 4 ranked Trojans. However, in true Hollywood fashion, those numbers rise to 26.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game against top 10 opponents.
Watkins has already added to an impressive resume in her sophomore campaign. She was named Big Ten Player of the Year, the Trojans first conference player of the year since Cherie Nelson in 1988. Watkins also named The Athletic's National Player of the Year, earned unanimous All-Big Ten First Team and All-Defensive Team honors and was named to Big Ten All-Tournament team.
The spotlight will continue to be on Watkins as she slowly inches closer to former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark’s all-time scoring record. Watkins has already scored 1,684 points, which surpasses the 1,662 points Clark scored in her first two seasons for the Hawkeyes. Clark exploded in her final two seasons at Iowa, which included back-to-back trips to the national championship.
Watkins has been instrumental in helping bring the USC program back into the national spotlight. Despite falling in the Big 10 Tournament championship to UCLA, the Trojans are projected to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as they make a run for their first national championship since 1984. The official bracket will be revealed this Sunday, March 16.