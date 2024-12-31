USC Trojans vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The No. 4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team are 12-1, 2-0 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are coming off their first Big Ten home win. The Woman of Troy will face the 10-3 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Jan. 1.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will open against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 12 p.m. PT on Wednesday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game broadcast will be on the Big Ten Network.
USC vs. Nebraska Preview
The Trojans are coming off a big win against the Michigan Wolverines. USC struggled in the third quarter but came together as a team to pull ahead.
After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke to the media about her team pulling through for the win.
“Proud of our team. I thought we responded to some adversity,” Gottlieb said. “We were not pleased with some of the things we did early, but to be able to respond to that and show kind of who we are and what we’re capable of is important for us and I’m just proud of our group. I thought, you know Raya was terrific in all areas. That assist thing is becoming the norm now, which is great. And obviously, she scored the ball well. And I thought Ju was brilliant.”
USC guard JuJu Watkins is coming off a big 31-point game. In 37 minutes, Watkins turned the ball over just once. Forward Raya Marshall added 15 points of her own with five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Forward Kiki Iriafen was limited because of foul troubles, but in just 21 minutes Iriafen scored 18 points.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming off two losses in a row and looking to bounce back. The top players for Nebraska this season have been center Alexis Markowski and guard Callin Hake. Markowski leads the team with 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game. Hake averages 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
The Cornhuskers are 0-3 on the road as they travel to Southern California to play in the Galen Center. Despite the holiday week, there was a strong fan turnout for USC's home game against Michigan. It will be a challenging place to play for Nebraska. USC will also need to play to their standards and be careful with fouls.
“I was told so many times, you know, people won’t come out for women’s basketball, but come out for winners,” Gottlieb said after the Michigan game. "It’s a big-name school in here. These are exciting matchups, but I think they show up for these women because they deserve it. It’s a cultural kind of thing that we’re a phenomenon, that we’re seeing happening and I’m just, I’m really grateful and proud to be part of it, but it’s really about them.”
USC and Nebraska have faced off six times in history dating back to the 1992-1993 season. The last time the two faced was in 2019 when Nebraska got the win 67-54. USC is just 1-5 against the Cornhuskers.
USC vs. Nebraska Prediction
The USC Trojans will defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 76-68.
After USC’s game against Nebraska, the Cornhuskers will face the 8-5 Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Jan. 5 at Jersey Mikes Arena.
