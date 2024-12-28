USC Trojans Women's Basketball Coach Chris Koclanes Hired As WNBA Dallas Wings Head Coach
The USC Trojans women's basketball saw one of their assistant coaches hired away to become the head coach of the WNBA's Dallas Wings.
Chris Koclanes heads back to the professional ranks after spending two seasons with the Trojans. Koclanes helped USC win 40 games in two seasons and played a part in the development of Trojans' superstar JuJu Watkins.
USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb released a statement thanking Koclanes for his dedication and service to the Trojans throughout his tenure.
“We are thrilled for Chris to be named the new head coach of the Dallas Wings,” Gottlieb said in a statement. “Chris has a unique ability to see the game, break down the game, and then transfer that knowledge to players in clear and relatable ways. He's a true teacher with an ability to connect with people. Chris came to us from the W and immediately brought a new and important element to our staff and players. He's been a huge part of our growth trajectory at USC, and now we are proud and excited to see him lead the Wings.”
Koclanes was widely respected among the team and earned the reputation of being a player's coach. USC guard Talia von Oelhoffen took to social media to show her respect for the departing coach.
“The future of the game is in the right hands if hires like this continue,” von Oelhoffen said in a message on social media. “The most selfless human I have ever been around. I can't wait to see what your impact will be as a head coach. Gonna miss you but can't express how happy I am for you.”
Koclanes came to USC for his second stint after serving as the Trojans' video coordinator back in 2015. Before coming back to the college level, Koclanes served as the defensive coordinator for WNBA veteran coach, turned executive Curt Miller. Koclanes worked alongside Miller at both of his stops with the Connecticut Sun and the Los Angeles Sparks. Miller and Koclanes worked with each other for nearly a decade from 2016-22.
Now, Koclanes rejoins Miller at his latest stop but with Miller being named the general manager of the Wings, he decided to hire a familiar face to become the Wings' head coach. He steps into a good situation with the Wings having the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, USC's star forward Kiki Iriafen could reunite with Koclanes as she has been heavily linked to the top spot in the draft prior to his arrival.
