USC Trojans Women's Basketball Recruiting Prediction: Top Guard Prospect Leaning USC?
USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb landed three five-star prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. She could potentially add her first five-star recruit in the class of 2025 very soon according to On3's Talia Goodman.
Goodman put in a predication in on the On3 Recruiting Prediction for 2025 five-star wing Jasmine "Jazzy' Davidson. Her top six finalist sit as USC, UConn, UCLA, TCU, Texas, and Duke.
Goodman said the only visit that Davidson has made has been to USC and has one scheduled for UCLA on Oct. 11.
Davidson will graudate as one of best players of all time in the state of Oregon at the high school level. She currently sits as a two time MaxPreps Oregon Player of the Year winner and is primed to win it for a third year in a row.
In her junior year she averaged 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.8 steals per game as she led Clackamas to a third-place finish in the state's highest division. Clackamas won a state title in 6A in her sophomore year.
Brandon Clay of 247Sports said Davidson's jack-of-all trades skillset makes her one of the most highly regarded players in her class.
"Davidson is a smooth perimeter option capable of playing multiple roles on the hardwood. A left-hand dominant prospect, Davidson has showcased her versatility in the toughest environments available at the prep level and still shined brightly...Davidson demonstrates an ability to penetrate off the dribble consistently, driving to the rim effectively," Clay wrote. "While Davidson may not exhibit an elite specialty at this juncture, she excels in various aspects of the game. In the long term, her development will benefit from physical maturation to match her considerable length."
If the Trojans are able to land Davidson, that would mark the third consecutive recruiting class for Gottlieb where they landed a consensus five-star recruit.
The Trojans landed star JuJu Watkins in 2023 and then landed Kennedy Smith, Kayleigh Heckel, and Avery Howell in 2024. With Watkins bound to the Trojans for at least a few more years, Gottlieb could eventually field a lineup with four former five-stars.
USC welcomed a staggering seven freshman newcomers in their 2024 recruiting class. With the possible incoming committment of Davidson, it could inspire more top tier talent to follow suit and join Davidson into Southern California.
Watkins and the Trojans will play UConn this season in Connecticut, but the Huskies will return the favor and come to Los Angeles in 2025. There wouldn't be a shortage of stars in that game if Davidson decides to head to USC next fall.
