USC Women's Basketball: Trojans Transfer Portal Target PG Lands Elsewhere
Hailey Van Lith, one of the top women's college basketball players in the transfer portal, has officially committed to TCU, via Talia Goodman.
There was no official word on whether or not USC was pursuing Van Lith, but many viewed her as a potential fit for the Trojans. Even former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Matt Leinart reposted the announcement of Van Lith transferring with the caption, "Come on over."
Instead, Van Lith has opted to head to TCU. The Horned Frogs will be Van Lith's third team, after she previously played for Louisville and LSU. In her most recent season with the Tigers, Van Lith averaged 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Overall in her collegiate career, Van Lith has averaged 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
While Van Lith could have been a great addition, the Trojans still have no shortage of talent heading into next season. Along with the best freshman in the country in JuJu Watkins going into her second season, the Trojans are bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country ahead of the 2024-2025 season according to ESPN. This includes the No. 6 overall recruit in Kennedy Smith, and three-total five-star recruits. They even just added another official recruit in Brooklyn Shamblin.
Overall, the Trojans looked primed to build off their 2023-2024 campaign in which they advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight. They have plenty of talent among the incoming Trojans, and should remain as one of the elite teams next year.