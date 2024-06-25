All Trojans

USC Women's Basketball: Incoming Freshmen Win Gold At FIBA U18 AmeriCup

These young Trojans are looking like they'll fit in nicely at the next level.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 1, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots a basket during the second half against USC Trojans guard Kayla Padilla (45) in the finals of the Portland Regional of the NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
A pair of impending USC Trojans stars have just earned some offseason hardware.

Per USC Assistant Athletic Director Dary Couch, forthcoming freshman guards Kennedy Smith and Kayleigh Heckel chipped in a combined 31 point to help Team USA earn its 11th consecutive gold medal during this year's FIBA U18 AmeriCup. The club bested Team Canada 80-69 in the deciding contest. The team went undefeated in its run to gold.

Heckel, a five-star recruit considered one of the best prospects in their class, logged averages of 12.8 points, 3.7 dimes and 3.6 boards a night. 6-foot-1 guard Smith, another five-star recruit and a Chino native, paced Team USA with 18 points. She averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 dimes a night.

Trojans head coach Lindsey Gottlieb will be adding Smith and Heckel to a USC club fresh off an Elite Eight appearance driven by returning stars JuJu Watkins and Rayah Marshall, plus now-departed seniors McKenzie Forbes and Kaitlyn Davis (currently a rookie for Mexican pro club Rojas de Veracruz).

The team finished 29-6 in 2023-24, and is looking to take the next step this fall. Watkins emerged as one of the NCAA's most prolific scorers.

Watkins, a 6-foot-2 All-American wing out of Sierra Canyon School, posted averages of 27.1 points on a slash line of .401/.319/.852, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 dimes, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks a night.

Alex Kirschenbaum

