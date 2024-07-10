USC Basketball: Watch Isaiah Collier's Slick Pass in Jazz Summer League Game
Former USC Trojans men's basketball player Isaiah Collier made a highlight pass in his NBA debut with the Utah Jazz. The No. 29 overall pick, Collier saw his first professional action on Monday, when the Jazz got a narrow 97-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the Salt Lake City Summer League.
Collier did not get the start, but instead came off the bench for the Jazz. Still, he got 29 minutes of play, and racked up 14 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in his first game. He also got to showcase some of the chemistry he's already developed with teammates, especially on that pass.
Collier will be back in action the next two nights, with the Jazz continuing in the Salt Lake City Summer League with games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.
The first-round pick begins his professional career after one year at USC. A former star recruit and the Naismith Prep Player of the Year coming out of high school, Collier fell short of the lofty college hoops expectations facing him as he spent part of his freshman year off the court dealing with a hand injury.
Still, the point guard was one of the best players on the Trojans' roster, and clearly a talented prospect. He averaged 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in college.
More USC: Former Pro Calls Out LeBron James for Influencing Bronny's NBA Ascent