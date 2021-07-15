WATCH: Isaiah Mobley Returns to USC after NBA Draft Withdrawal

USC forward Isaiah Mobley is back in Southern California.

Last week, Mobley eliminated his name from the NBA draft pool, and announced his return to USC for another season. Following a strong 2020-21 campaign, Mobley decided to test the NBA draft waters, while retaining his ability to return to Southern California. Isaiah joined brother Evan Mobley at the NBA draft combine and impressed many with his performance.

Isaiah now has the opportunity to beef up his resume and restart the draft process next year with a refined skillset. He will have every chance to step into the spotlight as the Trojans try to build off his improvement.

[WATCH: Isaiah Mobley Returns to USC]

Isaiah appeared in 32 games last season, and finished with a field goal percentage of 47.2, three-point percentage of 43.6, and free throw percentage of 54.5. He returns with guards Drew Peterson and Isaiah White, Memphis guard transfer Boogie Ellis, point guard Ethan Anderson, and forwards Chevez Goodwin and Max Agbonkpolo.

