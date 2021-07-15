Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Isaiah Mobley Returns to USC after NBA Draft Withdrawal

The USC forward is back in action.
Author:
Publish date:

USC forward Isaiah Mobley is back in Southern California.

Last week, Mobley eliminated his name from the NBA draft pool, and announced his return to USC for another season. Following a strong 2020-21 campaign, Mobley decided to test the NBA draft waters, while retaining his ability to return to Southern California. Isaiah joined brother Evan Mobley at the NBA draft combine and impressed many with his performance. 

Isaiah now has the opportunity to beef up his resume and restart the draft process next year with a refined skillset. He will have every chance to step into the spotlight as the Trojans try to build off his improvement.

[WATCH: Isaiah Mobley Returns to USC]

Isaiah appeared in 32 games last season, and finished with a field goal percentage of 47.2, three-point percentage of 43.6, and free throw percentage of 54.5. He returns with guards Drew Peterson and Isaiah White, Memphis guard transfer Boogie Ellis, point guard Ethan Anderson, and forwards Chevez Goodwin and Max Agbonkpolo.

----

You may also like:

Report: Isaiah Mobley's NBA Draft Stock Could Skyrocket Following USC Return

Breaking: Isaiah Mobley Will Return to USC Next Season

Isaiah Mobley Reveals: WHY NBA Teams Should Draft Brother Evan

USC Hooper Drew Peterson: Joins Barstool Athletics After Founder Dave Portnoy Admits: 'No Idea What We Are Doing'

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

USATSI_15820965
Basketball

WATCH: Isaiah Mobley Returns to USC after NBA Draft Withdrawal

USATSI_13998921
Football

Richard Sherman's Wife’s 911 Call Details Incident

USATSI_12082604
Football

Reggie Bush Talks Upcoming Documentary: 'I’m Finally Ready to Tell My Story'

Screen Shot 2021-07-14 at 2.07.37 PM
Football

LOOK: USC Cornerback Shines at Space Jam 2 Premiere Alongside Lebron James

USATSI_13976292
Football

Report: Richard Sherman Attempted to Force Way into Family Member's Home, Fought Police

Screen Shot 2021-07-14 at 11.27.58 AM
Recruiting

Four-Star OL Addison Nichols Announces Top Three Schools

Screen Shot 2021-07-14 at 9.18.54 AM
Football

LOOK: Nations No. 1 Recruit Korey Foreman Unveils USC Jersey

Screen Shot 2021-07-13 at 6.23.48 PM
Recruiting

USC Commit Domani Jackson Named Top-10 Cornerback