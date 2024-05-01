USC Basketball: Big 10 Matchups Revealed for Trojans' Conference Debut
USC men's basketball's home and away conference opponents have been announced for the 2024-2025 season. The Trojans will be playing in the Big Ten for the first time next season, which will mean they are going to have extended travel.
The positive for the Trojans is the only conference opponents they will play twice are their three former Pac-12 rivals who also joined the Big Ten. USC will face UCLA, Washington, and Oregon both at home and on the road.
The Trojans will face Michigan, Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota, Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Ohio State all at home at the Galen Center. They will have to travel to go up against Nebraska, Northwestern, Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers, Illinois, and Indiana. The trip to Maryland will be one of the furthest for the Trojans all season, with USC having to fly across the country for that game.
This will begin a new era for the Trojans, who are making their start in a new conference under new head coach Eric Musselman. After Andy Enfield served as the team's head coach for over a decade, USC will start anew with Musselman. In addition to Musselman, almost the entire Trojans roster will be full of new players.
Following the departure of Enfield, USC saw a mass exodus of players including Isaiah Collier, Bronny James, Kobe Johnson, and Oziyah Sellers those who either entered the transfer portal or declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. In addition, they had multiple key recruits re-open their commitment like Trent Perry.
They've since brought in multiple transfers including Terrance Williams II, Chibuzo Agbo, Bryce Pope, and Clark Slajchert as they've worked to rebuild a new team.
More USC: Undrafted DT Earns Camp Invite From AFC South Club