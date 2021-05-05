Former USC Trojan Expecting Massive Payday on Rookie Deal

USC had seven players declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The following five players were drafted by various teams around the league. Wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and cornerback Olaijah Griffin finished day three as UDFA. Vaughns later signed with the Indianapolis Colts and Griffin signed with the Buffalo Bills.

The five players below are expected to make some good coin on their rookie deals.

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker - New York Jets

According to Spotrac, Vera-Tucker's deal will likely only be four-years worth $15.8 million. Jets GM Joe Douglas traded up nine spots to take guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, at pick No. 14 overall, which means he will likely get a $8.9 million signing bonus included.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions

According to OverTheCap, former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely sign with the Detroit Lions for a base salary of $660,000 in 2021. St. Brown was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft at pick No. 112.

OverTheCap estimates that St. Brown will make $4,265,260 over a four-year span.

DL Jay Tufele - Jacksonville Jaguars

According to Spotrac, former USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele will likely sign with Urban Meyer's team for a total of $4,305,687. Tufele was drafted by the Jags in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft at pick No. 106.

S Talanoa Hufanga - San Fransisco 49ers

OverTheCap estimates that Talanoa Hufanga will make a base salary of $660,000 in 2021. The 180th overall pick is expected to make $3,720,156 total as a rookie.

DL Marlon Tuipulotu - Philadelphia Eagles

Marlon Tuipulotu was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as the No. 189 overall pick. Spotrac estimates he will earn $3,675,914 on his rookie deal.

