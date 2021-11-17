USC Freshman QB Jaxson Dart 'Excited' For First Start Against UCLA

When the USC Trojans take the field on Saturday against crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins, freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart will be the man taking snaps under center.

Dart was named QB1 for week 12, as veteran quarterback Kedon Slovis continues to nurse a lower leg injury that he suffered against Arizona State. Dart spoke with the media on Tuesday night after practice, and revealed his emotions heading into the rivalry game.

"It was a couple days ago, Donte just called me up to his office, he just sat me down and told me what was going on," Dart said.

"And he just said that, you know, we're gonna be rolling with me and just, I gotta get get ready. And, he has a ton of confidence in me, which helps a ton when you have your head coach a lot of confidence in yourself. I'm excited, and I'm ready," said Dart.

"Honestly, not much has changed, I take each day like I'm gonna play and I'm gonna get my opportunities, so each day I treat it the exact same. All it comes down to is I just, I'm getting a little bit more reps now so I'm able to get a better rhythm and get a feel of the offense a lot better."

The USC vs. UCLA rivalry dates back to 1929, with the Trojans leading the all-time-series 49-32-7. Dart told reporters he is 'excited' to make his debut as QB1 in a game that carries so much weight.

"Yeah, it's, it's definitely super exciting. I wouldn't really expect my first start to be in a rivalry game like this with, you know, all the emotions, and just the history of it all. So I'm just, I'm super excited for the opportunity and I'm ready to go attack it."

ALLTROJANS

Dart has thrown for 589 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

