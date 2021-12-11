Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    USC Linebacker Raymond Scott Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
    USC Linebacker Raymond Scott Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Scott is the sixth USC player to enter the portal this offseason.
    USC linebacker Raymond Scott has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to several reports. 

    Scott, the redshirt junior, becomes the sixth player to transfer out of USC behind DL Jacob Lichtenstein, K Alex Stadhaus, LB Hunter Echols, LB Juliano Falaniko, and CB Chase Williams.

    Scott hails from Narbonne High School, [Los Angeles, Calif.] and was a former four-star prospect. He was a top recruit from the 2018 class, boasting offers from schools like Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, Oregon State, and Arizona.

    However, once Scott arrived at USC, he experienced adversity. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound athlete moved around from inside linebacker to nickel safety to linebacker during his career with the Trojans.

    At USC, Scott recorded 36 tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack in 15 games played. He played a career high of 12 games with 27 tackles this past season, and has spent four seasons total with the Men of Troy.

