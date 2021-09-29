September 29, 2021
Publish date:

WATCH: USC Interim Head Coach Donte Williams Previews Colorado

Donte Williams previewed the Trojans upcoming game against the Colorado Buffaloes after Tuesday practice.
Author:

The USC Trojans are coming off a brutal loss to the Oregon State Beavers 45-27 last Saturday. With hopes of salvaging a 2-2 start to the season, the Men of Troy are in full preparation mode for the Colorado Buffaloes. 

[READ: USC vs. Colorado: 10 Things To Know]

USC interim head coach Donte Williams addressed reporters on Tuesday after football practice, and previewed the Buffs as well as provided several updates on his team. Click the video above to watch his remarks.

