    • November 8, 2021
    10 Things To Know: USC vs. Cal
    10 Things To Know: USC vs. Cal

    USC vs. Cal: 10 Things To Know

    No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

    The USC Trojans lead the all-time-series over the Cal Bears 70-31- 5 which dates back to 1915.

    No. 2 - RANKINGS

    USC and Cal are not ranked in the current AP sports media and USA Today coaches polls.

    No. 3 - GAME INFO

    Time: 12:30 p.m. PT

    Date: Saturday, November 12, 2021

    Venue: California Memorial Stadium

    Location: Berkley, California

    Network: FS1

    No. 5 - RECORDS

    The Men of Troy are 4-5 this season after losing to Arizona State last weekend. Cal is 3-6 after losing to Arizona in Tucson.

    No. 6 - BOWL GAME?

    The USC Trojans are two victories away from bowl game eligibility. Sitting at 4-5, the Men of Troy's next three games are crucial if the team wants to advance past the regular season. 

    No. 7 - BETTING ODDS 

    Spread: USC: -1.5 [-110] | CAL: +1.5 [-105]

    Total: USC: O 53 -105 | CAL: U 53 -110

    Moneyline: USC: -120 | CAL: + 105

    No. 8 - COVID CAL

    Justin Wilcox's California team had won their past two games before falling to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. However, the team lost 24 players including starting quarterback Chase Garbers and five coaches due to COVID-19 protocols. 

    No. 9 - LAST MEETING

    The last time these two teams met was November 19, 2019. The Trojans defeated the Cal Bears 41-17, in Berkley California. USC finished with 462 total yards, averaging 7.5 yards per play, while Cal finished with 263 yards.

    No. 10 - FUN FACT

    It will be USC’s 108th meeting against Cal. The two teams did not meet last season, due to COVID-19 scheduling limitations.   

    -----

