10 Things To Know: USC vs. Cal

USC vs. Cal: 10 Things To Know

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

The USC Trojans lead the all-time-series over the Cal Bears 70-31- 5 which dates back to 1915.

No. 2 - RANKINGS

USC and Cal are not ranked in the current AP sports media and USA Today coaches polls.

No. 3 - GAME INFO

Time: 12:30 p.m. PT

Date: Saturday, November 12, 2021

Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Location: Berkley, California

Network: FS1

No. 5 - RECORDS

The Men of Troy are 4-5 this season after losing to Arizona State last weekend. Cal is 3-6 after losing to Arizona in Tucson.

No. 6 - BOWL GAME?

The USC Trojans are two victories away from bowl game eligibility. Sitting at 4-5, the Men of Troy's next three games are crucial if the team wants to advance past the regular season.

No. 7 - BETTING ODDS

Spread: USC: -1.5 [-110] | CAL: +1.5 [-105]

Total: USC: O 53 -105 | CAL: U 53 -110

Moneyline: USC: -120 | CAL: + 105

No. 8 - COVID CAL

Justin Wilcox's California team had won their past two games before falling to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. However, the team lost 24 players including starting quarterback Chase Garbers and five coaches due to COVID-19 protocols.

No. 9 - LAST MEETING

The last time these two teams met was November 19, 2019. The Trojans defeated the Cal Bears 41-17, in Berkley California. USC finished with 462 total yards, averaging 7.5 yards per play, while Cal finished with 263 yards.

No. 10 - FUN FACT

It will be USC’s 108th meeting against Cal. The two teams did not meet last season, due to COVID-19 scheduling limitations.

-----

