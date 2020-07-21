AllTrojans
13 PAC-12 Players Named to Nagurski Award Watch List

ClaudetteMontana

13 PAC-12 student athletes have been named to the 2020 Nagurski award watch list. The Nagurski award is given to college football players who represent excellence in a defensive position. Off this list three players from USC include...

(Safety) Talanoa Hufanga, (Defensive End) Drake Jackson, and (Defensive Tackle) Jay Tufele.

Hufanga is a junior from Corvallis, Oregon. He is among the nations top safety’s. He has appeared in 18 games, with 15 starts and has had a total of 141 tackles including 11 for losses (with 3.5 sacks), plus 7 deflections and 2 forced fumbles.

Jackson made his debut in 2019 starting for the Trojans as a freshman. Now in his sophomore year the defensive end from Corona, CA is set to be a key player for the trojans making some impacts as a defensive lineman or outside linebacker. To date Jackson’s accomplishments include starting in 11 games with 46 tackles - 11.5 for losses of 60 yards and 3 deflections.

Tufele a defensive lineman from Salt Lake City, UT is set to be one of the nations top defensive ends in 2020. Since 2017 he has appeared in 25 games with 18 starts with a total of 65 tackles.

