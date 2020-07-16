2 USC RB's named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

USC tailbacks Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr have been named to the watch list for the 2020 Doak Walker Award.

The Doak Walker Award was created in 1989 to recognize the nation's top running back for on and off the field achievement.

Malepaei has career stats including running for 1,265 yards on 247 carries (5.1 avg) with 14 TDs, 33 passes for 163 yards (4.9 avg) with 1 TD and 5 tackles. Malepaei has appeared in 33 games in his career with 8 starts.

Carr has career stats including running for 1,153 yards on 218 carries (5.3 avg) with 10 TDs, 47 passes for 357 yards (7.6 avg) with 1 TD, returning 15 kickoffs for 321 yards (21.4 avg) and made 1 tackle. Carr has appeared in 29 games with 3 starts.

Malepeai and Carr are both entering their senior year at USC.