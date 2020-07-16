AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2 USC RB's named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

ClaudetteMontana

USC tailbacks Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr have been named to the watch list for the 2020 Doak Walker Award. 

The Doak Walker Award was created in 1989 to recognize the nation's top running back for on and off the field achievement. 

Malepaei has career stats including running for 1,265 yards on 247 carries (5.1 avg) with 14 TDs, 33 passes for 163 yards (4.9 avg) with 1 TD and 5 tackles. Malepaei has appeared in 33 games in his career with 8 starts.

Carr has career stats including running for 1,153 yards on 218 carries (5.3 avg) with 10 TDs, 47 passes for 357 yards (7.6 avg) with 1 TD, returning 15 kickoffs for 321 yards (21.4 avg) and made 1 tackle. Carr has appeared in 29 games with 3 starts.

Malepeai and Carr are both entering their senior year at USC.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No pre season means revenue loss for USC Alabama and New Mexico

No pre season means revenue loss for USC Alabama and New Mexico

ClaudetteMontana

Ex-USC linebacker David Lewis dies at 65

Lewis led USC Trojans in tackles in 1975

Scott Wolf

SI All-American Watch List: 17 USC commits and 22 key SC football targets named

SI All-American Watch List: 17 USC commits and 22 key SC football targets named

ClaudetteMontana

USC season in 2020 is "50-50 at best"

Athletic director Mike Bohn addressed Alabama, Notre Dame games

Scott Wolf

Three changes you can expect to see during USC's 2020 season

Three changes you can expect to see during USC's 2020 season

ClaudetteMontana

Why I Was Wrong on the Clay Helton Story

An apology and explanation for incorrectly reporting Clay Helton would be dismissed as USC's head coach

Adam Maya

by

jcthree

What We Learned: Why USC named JT Daniels its starting quarterback and Kedon Slovis No. 2

USC announced Tuesday that JT Daniels will start Game 1 against Fresno State. The bigger surprise was where the other three scholarship QBs landed on the depth chart.

Adam Maya

by

trojanshmoo

Why I'm covering USC for Sports Illustrated

USC Football Insider Adam Maya, who's been covering the Trojans since 2003 and following the football program for decades, launches new USC-based site with Sports Illustrated Media.

Adam Maya

by

TailBackU

USC's half-stepping vs. BYU a recurring recipe for defeat

The Trojans said all week they were prepared for a trap game. They stepped right into it anyway.

Adam Maya

by

USC Ether

5 burning questions for USC after Game 1

USC has a new starting quarterback and new defensive star but an unknown offensive identity and a lot of the same old issues coming out of the season opener.

Adam Maya

by

Adam Maya