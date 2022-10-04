2022 Heisman odds: C.J Stroud, Caleb Williams top two favorites

Five weeks into the college football season and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud still remains the clear favorite to win this year's Heisman Trophy, but USC's Caleb Williams has overtaken Alabama's Bryce Young as the second favorite to take home the award.

While Stroud has been the favorite all season, Williams and Young have jockeyed for second position every week. Young held the upper hand in last week's odds, but Williams used a strong performance against Arizona State to leapfrog Young and retake the No. 2 spot this week.

Williams turned in a Heisman-worthy performance with 392 total yards and four touchdowns against the Sun Devils, which was enough to negate his first interception of the season and lead the Trojans to a 42-25 victory.

He now owns a +500 advantage over Young in the current Heisman odds.

For several weeks, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Georgia's Stetson Bennet have rounded out the top 5, but Bennet dropped to No. 7 and TCU's Adrian Martinez has replaced him as the fifth favorite.

Here's a look at the current 2022 Heisman Trophy odds:

Williams will have another good chance to add to his impressive Heisman resume this week when the No. 6 Trojans host unranked Washington State.

Stroud and Young have less favorable matchups this week, as No. 3 Ohio State hits the road to play Michigan State, and No. 1 Alabama returns home to host Texas A&M.

Be sure to catch Williams and the Trojans live in action this weekend.