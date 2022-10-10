Skip to main content

2022 Heisman odds: C.J. Stroud heavy favorite over Caleb Williams

Stroud uses 6-touchdown performance to pull away from Williams; Tennessee's Hendon Hooker joins top 3

C.J. Stroud has been the favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy all season, but his odds got even better following a stellar performance in No. 3 Ohio State's 49-20 win over Michigan State last week. 

After throwing for six touchdowns and 361 yards against the Spartans, Stroud's odds improved from +150 last week to -140 this week according to multiple sources. It is the first time this season Stroud or any other Heisman hopeful has been given negative odds to win the award. 

USC's Caleb Williams still remains the second favorite to take home the Heisman, but his odds dropped from +500 to +1200 this week after failing to record a touchdown and throwing for just 188 yards in No. 7 USC's 30-14 win over Washington State last Saturday. 

For the second consecutive week there was a shakeup in the top 5, as Tennessee's Hendon Hooker jumped Alabama's Bryce Young for the third best odds, and UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced TCU's Adrian Martinez in the top 5 and is now tied with Young for the fourth best odds to win the Heisman Trophy. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Here's a look at the current 2022 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 6:

This week gives Williams a good chance to gain some ground, as Stroud and the Buckeyes enjoy and off week before hosting the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes on October 22. 

If Williams wants to close the gap between him and Stroud, he will need to turn in a Heisman-worthy performance this week as USC hits the road to take on No. 20 Utah in Salt Lake City. 

Be sure to catch Williams and the No. 7 Trojans live in action this week. 

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

usc trojans washington state football jason goode20
Football

AP Top 25 Poll: USC drops in latest college football rankings (Oct. 9)

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode2
Football

What Lincoln Riley said after USC beat Washington State to improve to 6-0

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode10
Football

Look: Best photos from USC Trojans' win over Washington State Cougars

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode12
Football

USC 30, Washington State 14: Live updates recap, highlights from Pac-12 football matchup in LA

By All Trojans Staff
ta cunningham usc
Recruiting

T.A. Cunningham visiting USC football again

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode5
Football

Pac-12 scores: UCLA beats Utah; Arizona State stuns Washington

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode15
Football

Lincoln Riley is gone, and the wheels have come off at Oklahoma

By All Trojans Staff
Caleb Williams threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns to lead USC to a 42-25 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 football matchup on October 1, 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

USC vs. Washington State predictions, betting odds: Trojans favored by 12 points

By All Trojans Staff