2022 Heisman odds: C.J. Stroud heavy favorite over Caleb Williams

C.J. Stroud has been the favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy all season, but his odds got even better following a stellar performance in No. 3 Ohio State's 49-20 win over Michigan State last week.

After throwing for six touchdowns and 361 yards against the Spartans, Stroud's odds improved from +150 last week to -140 this week according to multiple sources. It is the first time this season Stroud or any other Heisman hopeful has been given negative odds to win the award.

USC's Caleb Williams still remains the second favorite to take home the Heisman, but his odds dropped from +500 to +1200 this week after failing to record a touchdown and throwing for just 188 yards in No. 7 USC's 30-14 win over Washington State last Saturday.

For the second consecutive week there was a shakeup in the top 5, as Tennessee's Hendon Hooker jumped Alabama's Bryce Young for the third best odds, and UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced TCU's Adrian Martinez in the top 5 and is now tied with Young for the fourth best odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Here's a look at the current 2022 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 6:

This week gives Williams a good chance to gain some ground, as Stroud and the Buckeyes enjoy and off week before hosting the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes on October 22.

If Williams wants to close the gap between him and Stroud, he will need to turn in a Heisman-worthy performance this week as USC hits the road to take on No. 20 Utah in Salt Lake City.

Be sure to catch Williams and the No. 7 Trojans live in action this week.