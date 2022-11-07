2022 Heisman odds: Caleb Williams' stock drops despite impressive performance

Stroud betting favorite once again, Corum and Nix gain ground on Williams

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker's time as the betting favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy didn't last long.

Following Tennessee's loss to Georgia and Ohio State's win over Northwestern this past weekend, C.J. Stroud (+180) once again has the best odds of taking home this year's award as the most outstanding player in college football.

Stroud had been the betting favorite since the preseason until last week but now holds a slight edge over Hooker (+300) according to multiple sources.

Ohio State winning and Tennessee losing likely factored into the two swapping positions again, as neither quarterback had a particularly impressive game. Both failed to score a touchdown or surpass 200 yards passing, but Hooker threw an interception while Stroud did not.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (+600) jumped in front of Caleb Williams and now has the third-best odds. He is the only running back in the top five.

Williams (+800) is now tied with Mississippi's Bo Nix (+800) with the fourth-best odds.

Here is a look current 2022 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 10 according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Caleb Williams looked great for USC in the Trojans' 41-35 win over California. He threw for 360 yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions, and he added another score on the ground.

He will have another good chance to add to his Heisman resume next week, as No.8 USC hosts Colorado, who is in last place in the Pac-12 standings.