2022 Heisman odds: Hendon Hooker new betting favorite; Caleb Williams still top 3

Hooker overtakes Stroud, Caleb Williams tied for third

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud has been the favorite to win this year's Heisman Trophy since the preseason, but Hendon Hooker has now replaced Stroud as the new favorite following a four-touchdown performance in Tennessee's 44-6 win over Kentucky. 

According to multiple sources, Hooker now has -110 odds to win the Heisman, with Stroud now behind him at +190.  

Stroud helped lead OSU to a 44-31 win over Penn State, but he only accounted for one of the Buckeyes' touchdowns. 

USC's Caleb Williams is now tied for third best odds with Michigan's Blake Corum. The two are a distant third at +1500. 

There is also a tie for fourth place with UNC's Drake Maye and Oregon's Bo Nix both at +2500.

Here is a look current 2022 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 9: 

If Hooker has another strong performance this week, there's a good chance his odds will continue to improve. The No. 3 Volunteers have a massive game on the slate, hitting the road to take on No. 1 Georgia. 

Stroud also has a good opportunity to create more separation between himself and third place. He has a favorable matchup against a 1-7 Northwestern team that hasn't won since the first week of the season.

Both Williams and Corum should be able to pad their Heisman resumes this week. USC has its homecoming game against 3-5 California, while Michigan travels to New Jersey to face 4-4 Rutgers. 

