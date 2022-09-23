Skip to main content

Heisman Trophy 2022 odds: Caleb Williams trending up

Williams currently has the second-best odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy behind only Ohio State's C.J. Stroud

Week 4 of the college football season is here and it's never too early to speculate on who will win the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Three quarterbacks have emerged as the clear frontrunners for college football's most prestigious award: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, USC's Caleb Williams and Alabama's Bryce Young. 

After three weeks, Stroud is still the betting favorite, but Williams narrowed that gap following a win at Fresno State last week where he racked up four total touchdowns. He now has the second-best odds to win this year's Heisman Trophy according to multiple sources. 

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennet and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel round out the top 5. 

Here's a look at the current 2022 Heisman Trophy odds:

Williams will have another chance to improve his Heisman Trophy odds with a conference showdown on the road at Oregon State this weekend. 

This season he is 64-of-86 on pass attempts with a 74.4 completion percentage (good for the 4th best completion percentage in the nation) and eight touchdowns through the air. He has rushed for 75 yards and another two scores. 

Stroud and the Buckeyes host conference rival Wisconsin this weekend. 

The Ohio State signal caller is 62-of-85 with a 72.9 completion percentage (8th nationally) and 11 passing touchdowns. He has only rushed for 10 yards this season and has yet to score a rushing touchdown. 

If Williams can match or surpass last week's four-touchdown performance, he might be able to close the gap between him and Stroud. 

Be sure to catch Williams and the Trojans in action this weekend.

Here is how to watch USC vs. Oregon State live

