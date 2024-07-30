USC Football: 3 Trojans Added to New 2024 Preseason Award Watchlist
Three USC football players have been named to the Outland Trophy watchlist ahead of the 2024 season. Center Jonah Monheim, offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander have been named to the watchlist for an award given to the best interior offensive or defensive lineman in college football.
Monheim, Pregnon, and Alexander are three of the 75 players who have been named to the watchlist. The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 12 at the College Football Awards ceremony.
Monheim enters his senior year with USC as he makes the switch to center for the season. Monheim has now played along nearly the entire offensive line, having previously played right tackle, right guard, and left tackle.
Pregnon enters his redshirt season at USC. Pregnon previously spent three years at Wyoming before transferring to USC ahead of the 2023 season. Pregnon played in every game last season for the Trojans, starting 12 of them.
Alexander enters his second season with USC, and his third season of college football. After spending his first season with Georgia, Alexander transferred to the Trojans. In 2023, Alexander recorded 47 total tackles, two pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks for the Trojans. He will be a leader for USC's defensive line in 2024, as one of the best college defensive tackles.
Several other Trojans have been named to a preseason watchlist before the 2024 season. Quarterback Miller Moss made the Maxwell Award watchlist, and head coach Lincoln Riley was named to the Dodd Trophy watchlist.
