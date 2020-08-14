AllTrojans
3 USC Players That May Forego The Upcoming Season

Claudette Montana Pattison

Now that the PAC 12 has pushed the 2020 fall season to January some USC players may consider against playing and train for the NFL draft instead.

Scott Wolf and Claudette Montana Pattison talk 3 players who might be on the watchlist to leave USC early. 

USC Wide Receiver Tyler Vaughns had been thinking about declaring for the NFL draft for some time. In January he took to Twitter to announce that he would be returning for his final season with the Trojans. 

So will Vaughns leave and declare for the draft after all?

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Rialto Trojan
Rialto Trojan

Well isn’t playing like preparation for the draft? I know that some some student athletes aren’t the sharpest crayon in the box, but do they not prepare to play football at practice (except Helton)

