USC Football: 4-Star Linebacker to Announce Commitment Next Week With Trojans Interested
Four-star linebacker recruit Christian Gass has narrowed his interest down to three teams as he plans to announce his commitment on July 20. The 6-foot-2 linebacker is part of the class of 2025.
Gass has narrowed his interest to Tennessee, Georgia, and USC as his final three picks. He received his offer from USC in December of 2023 and he visited all three schools in the month of June, visiting USC on June 7. He has also received several other offers, including from programs like Kentucky, Florida, Auburn, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas, and Ole Miss, per 247Sports.
If Gass wants to stay local, Georgia is the no-brainer option. Not only is Georgia local, but they have one of the best defenses in the nation and recently won back-to-back national championships. They'd be a hard program to turn down.
Gass attends Eastside High School in Covington, Georgia, where he posted 68 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble in 2023. He also runs track at Eastside.
The Trojans are looking for better luck in their recruiting, especially when it comes to prospects from Georgia. Earlier this summer, USC lost two five-star defensive recruits as Isaiah Gibson and Justus Terry both de-committed in the span of 24 hours.
USC currently has 13 commits in the class of 2025, and four four-star commits.
