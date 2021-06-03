49ers Insider Boldly Predicts Talanoa Hufanga's Future With San Francisco

Former USC Trojan Talanoa Hufanga begins his new journey with the San Francisco 49ers this year.

Hufanga spent three seasons with USC and totaled 203 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 12 passes defended, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles. The ex-Trojan defender was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft at pick 180 overall.

Now there is no doubt that Hufanga is tremendously talented, but can he add value to the 49ers defense at the safety position?

Sports Illustrated's All49ers Publisher Grant Cohn believes that Hufanga can certainly add value, but perhaps on special teams or at weakside linebacker.

He writes:

"Hufanga still can prove useful to the 49ers. He will play right away on special teams, and has the potential to be one of the 49ers' best punt and kickoff cover men.

Plus, he might be able to move to weakside linebacker.

The 49ers list Hufanga at 215 pounds, which seems small for a linebacker. But the 49ers like small linebackers. One of the their primary backup linebackers -- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles -- weighs just 210 pounds. The 49ers signed him as a undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Arizona, where he was a strong safety. So the 49ers have a history of converting Pac 12 safeties into NFL linebackers.

Expect the 49ers to try Hufanga at safety initially, but then move him to linebacker sooner rather than later." [Cohn]

Hufanga inked a deal with the 49ers on May 13 and solidified his rookie contract. He participated in rookie mini camp and will hope to make a splash at Levi Stadium this fall.

