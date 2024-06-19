USC Football: 5-Star Edge De-Commits From Trojans
Isaiah Gibson, a 2025 five-star edge rusher from Georgia, has decommitted from USC, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
The Georgia native was ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher in his draft class, No. 7 player in his home state, and the No. 27-best player nationally. Gibson first committed to USC in March. Gibson, along with Justus Terry, were two massive pickups for the recruiting class. Luckily, Terry is still along for the ride, but Gibson will no longer be.
According to On3, the Georgia Bulldogs are now the frontrunners to land Gibson at 49.7 percent. The Trojans are still at the top but with the second-best percentage at 43.2 percent.
Co-defensive coordinator Ericn Henderson was among those who heavily recruited Gibson. Now, it's back to the drawing board for Henderson to do his best to get Gibson back to SoCal.
According to 247Sports, USC is ranked the No. 13 class in 2025, with 12 hard commits, including Terry, quarterback Julian Newman, linebacker Matai Tagoa'i, and safety Hylton Stubbs. Gibson is a massive loss for USC, and we'll see if they can do their magic and recruit another elite-level prospect for the 2025 class.
