USC Football: Tahj Washington Stays in Los Angeles in Fresh Mock Draft
The USC Trojans offense was once again very explosive this past season. Even with all the struggles on the defensive side of the ball, the Trojans were able to put up points for the most part.
The Trojans were lucky enough to have a solid wide-receiving core around star quarterback Caleb Williams, helping him throughout the season. Williams has even credited his wide-outs for making his life easier.
While Williams is the star of the upcoming NFL Draft, the Trojans are sending a few receivers to the league as well. One of those is wide-out Tahj Washington, who shined very bright with the Trojans this past season.
Washington has all the skills needed to carve out a nice spot for himself on some NFL team but just needs a chance to show it. In a new NFL.com mock draft by Chad Reuter, Washington gets to stay in Los Angeles, being taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round.
The Rams grab Washington with pick No. 209 in the later rounds of the draft. Despite all his success with the Trojans, scouts see Washington as a later-round wide-out.
Last year with USC, Washington had 59 catches for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a central part of the Trojans offense and would do well with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The USC faithful would love this as they would get to see Washington on a more consistent basis. Landing with the Rams would be a good situation for Washington if it were to come to fruition next week.
